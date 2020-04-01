Idaho Gas Prices Plummet
The effects of the pandemic sweeping the world right now are impossible to predict, but one place where COVID-19 is having a measurable effect is at the gas pump. Across the country, prices per gallon of gas have plummeted significantly. If that’s sustained, it could mean trouble for the oil and gas industry.
“If what we’re seeing continues into Memorial Day, we’re headed for trouble,” said Matthew Conde, policy and government affairs director for Idaho’s AAA.
Gas prices in Idaho average roughly $2.43 right now. Country-wide, gas prices average $2.01, and are expected to drop below the $2 mark soon. However, Conde doesn’t anticipate that Idaho gas prices will drop below $2.
“I think we’re going to get tantalizingly close, but I don’t know we’re going to make it that far,” he said. “Once that demand comes back into play, people are going to want to travel.”
While the allure of low gas prices may seem positive initially, it’s a multi-faceted issue, and if prices remain low, it could be detrimental to U.S. oil exports.
“On one hand you have this mirage of lower gas prices, [which] means good things ahead,” he said. “That pent up demand has to give at some point.”
The issue is not entirely tied to COVID-19. A trade dispute with Russia and Saudi Arabia factors in to the equation, Conde said.
“We do a lot of crude oil exporting,” he said. “The Saudis can get oil much cheaper than we can. … If they keep the price this low it’s going to lead to layoffs in the oil industry.”
Overall, Conde isn’t terribly concerned about gas prices, locally or otherwise, just yet.
“People aren’t saying ‘no, never,’ people are just saying ‘no, not now,’” he said.
—Xavier Ward