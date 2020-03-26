There's no question that the advent of COVID-19 has already had a dramatic effect on Idaho's economy. One barometer of the situation came the afternoon of March 26, when the Idaho Department of Labor announced unemployment insurance claims skyrocketed compared to the previous week.
"We're doing everything we can to increase access for people needing to file for benefits or look for work," wrote Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier in a statement. "We have all hands on deck to get to claimant phone calls as soon as possible."
During the week of March 15-21, according to IDOL, Idahoans filed 13,341 new claims for unemployment benefits. That's up 12,310 claims compared to the week before—a 1,200% increase.
Revier encouraged people filing their claims to be patient, as it will take time for IDOL staff to return calls and emails from claimants. She also outlined her department's two-pronged approach to addressing the broader situation of people unable to work, seeking work and obtaining financial assistance.
"Our priority is to get benefits out to those who are eligible as quickly as possible and help Idaho employers who are hiring find the staff they need as soon as possible," she wrote.