Hours after Idaho Gov, Brad Little declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus risk, Idaho confirmed its first case of COVID-19, a disease caused by novel coronavirus.
“This is not something that is a widespread risk to everyone in our population,” said Brandon Atkins, a representative of Central District Health.
Few details have been released about Idaho’s first case. Officials said it is a woman who lives in Ada County and is in her 50s, and it’s believed that she contracted the virus while attending a conference in New York City, which is considered a high-risk area. Atkins said she has experienced mild symptoms and has isolated herself in her home. An investigation is pending into those who may have had contact with her.
At this time there are between 700 and 900 tests available to Idahoans who show symptoms of the disease.
“It’s not everyone that needs to get suddenly tested for this,” Atkins said.
Little noted that a high point of this discovery is the case did not originate locally, and CDH officials were able to identify its origin. It is unclear if any other Idahoans were at the conference with her.
“We are very fortunate in this particular case to have a lot of details,” Little said.