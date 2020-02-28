House Bill 509 isn't Idaho's first go-around with attempting to prevent transgender Idahoans from changing their gender identity on their birth certificates. In fact, in a 2018 decision, a federal court decided that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare must accept applications from people to change their listed gender.
"Recognizing that this statute will displace this rule, it is highly likely that this statute will be the subject of a legal challenge," Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote in his opinion to the legislature.
HB 509 cleared the Idaho House on Feb. 27, which yielded a warning from the Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's opinion is not legally binding.
HB 509 is not the only bill targeting transgender Idahoans making its way through the legislature. House Bills 465 and 500 seek to further regulate transgender care and ability to participate in sports, respectively. House Bill 465 was held in committee, while House Bill 500 passed the house. Kane issued a similar warning against House Bill 500.
Kane also cautioned that the bill may violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution because it singles out transgender people.
"The applicable legal standard depends on the class of individuals that would be treated differently. Courts have found that governmental actions distinguishing between transgender and non-transgender individuals is a type of sex-based discrimination," Kane wrote.
Kane wrote that Idaho has two legal options. One would be to create a system in which only biological sex is noted on birth certificates. Second: If this bill, which enables the state to deny changing the listed gender to some but not all, would need to stand up to heightened scrutiny. The latter is unlikely, Kane wrote.
"H. 509 appears to try to thread the rapidly shrinking constitutional eye of a needle. This office cannot determine at this point whether that eye can be threaded with H. 509, but notes that based on the existent case law it will likely require the State to litigate this matter to the United States Supreme Court," Kane wrote.