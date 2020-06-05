On June 5, Gov. Brad Little announced that the state will offer cash back incentives for people that return to work.
“A strong economic rebound cannot occur without workers returning to a job, and the new Return to Work cash bonuses incentivize our workforce to get back to work safely,” said Little.
Information about back to work incentives, how to apply and eligibility should be available on June 15. The plan allocates up to $100 million in federal relief funds for Idaho workers who are eligible for unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus.
The governor’s plan will give one-time cash bonuses of $1,500 for people who go back to work full time and $750 for people that go back part-time. It’s anticipated that the program could help up to 70,000 Idahoans.
Little acknowledged the state has had issues with unemployment benefits reaching people. He said they’ve brought back former employees, hired new people and are paying people overtime.
However, he also said Idaho doesn’t have implemented technology like many other states, that hiring new people creates an issue because then employees have to train them instead of taking calls, and that Idaho’s Department of Labor doesn’t have a good automated system to address complaints.
“It’s slowing us down,” he said.