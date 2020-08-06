At a noon press conference on Aug. 6, Gov. Brad Little announced what many had anticipated: How and when Idaho's K-12 students will return to classrooms this fall will be at the discretion of local school districts, and the Gem State will remain in Stage IV of its reopening for at least an additional two weeks.
Speaking to the controversy over students returning to classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, Aug. 17, Little said "I genuinely understand the deep concern of some teachers and parents for the return to school for in-person instruction."
Little, state officials, educators and parents have felt mounting pressure regarding that return—a pressure perhaps exemplified during an Aug. 4 meeting of the Boise School District Board of Trustees. Public comments during that meeting were almost evenly split between parents concerned about the health of students and educators; and parents worried that virtual learning places an additional burden on households, and particularly on working parents.
That meeting ended with trustees voting unanimously to open the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning.
The State of Idaho has dedicated tens of millions of dollars to provide teachers with expanded and expedited COVID-19 testing, PPE, hand sanitizer, plexiglass and other resources to lubricate the process of reopening schools. Those include $10 million for items like face masks, plexiglass and hand sanitizer; $48 million for "bridging the digital divide" to enhance distance learning through computers and connectivity; $21 million for testing for teachers and staff, and $3 million each for speeding up testing turnaround times and weaving Idaho pharmacies into the state's testing apparatus.
Despite a 5% cut to state budgets across the board, Little said the new resources will comparatively cut the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
"Teachers, students and parents won't feel as much of an impact here as they do in other states," he said.
Meanwhile, communities and school districts across the state face radically different situations regarding the pandemic, with many rural areas reporting limited spread of the disease; and others, like in Ada and Canyon counties, experiencing community spread and rollbacks to their reopening plans. Those on-the-ground differences are already affecting local school districts' decisions to send students back to classrooms.
"It's obvious that reopening schools in person as soon as it is safe to do so is a priority," said Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra at the press conference. "There's no one-size-fits-all that will be a template for our schools. Every community is and will be different."