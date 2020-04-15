During a news conference on April 15, Gov. Brad Little extended a stay home order for Idahoans through Thursday, April 30.
"Somewhere in my DNA, there are some libertarian bones. That's my nature," said Little, addressing criticism he has received that his order has damaged Idaho's economy. "But this issue requires an incredible amount of leadership to get over this. This is what your job is: to look at the best thing to do for your community."
According to the order, people should continue to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart from others in public spaces, wash their hands regularly, wear a mask and stay home if they feel ill. They may, however, participate in outdoor activities as long as they use their best judgement.
"We are making incredible progress because of the current behavior of the people of Idaho," he said. "If you look at what we're doing here, continuing to do that is the right thing to do; continuing to self-isolate as much as possible, but go out for a walk or a run, but maintain social distance."
Some businesses, particularly some shops that separate their employees from customers via take-out, delivery or other methods, may reopen under the amended order, and Little said those might include jewelry stores, nurseries and other retailers using best practices outlined by the State of Idaho, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.
Of late, cases and deaths due to COVID-19 have begun to plateau, and as of April 14, there were 1,464 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 39 deaths, but public health experts warn that fully reopening Idaho's economy or relaxation of other public health measures like social distancing could cause a spike in cases, straining health care systems.
The governor has been criticized by some for the perceived severity of his stay home order, notably from the Bonner County Sheriff, some business-oriented groups and elected officials. The order itself closed many businesses across the state, caused an influx of unemployment claims to the Idaho Department of Labor and left thousands of people out of work.
During the presser, however, Little said the Idaho Sheriffs Association applauded his original stay home order, and within minutes of the conclusion of Little's remarks, other words of support began pouring in from all corners, including the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, the state's largest business organization.
"A deliberate methodology with specific benchmarks to ensure a safe environment for Idahoans not only to return to the work force, but also return to participation in their communities, is the right approach," wrote IACI President Alex LaBeau.
Little said he is "sympathetic" to the concerns of his critics, but repeated that the measures are in the best interests of all Idahoans.
"Good epidemiology requires us to go through this process so we don't go backwards," he said.