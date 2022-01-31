For the fourth time since the pandemic, Gov. Brad Little is calling on the Idaho National Guard for assistance. In Idaho there have now been over 4,400 deaths due to COVID and, as of Jan. 29, over 377,000 cases. However, Idaho's COVID-19 dashboard states that data for the last two weeks is incomplete and due to the surge in cases about 42,000 outstanding positive results that are pending follow up.
“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time. The strain on healthcare, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic, and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy,” said Little.
On Monday, Jan. 31, Little activated 75 Idaho National Guardsmen to help Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction to help with staffing shortages and has also used a state contract to get 503 more personnel to assist the hospitals.
Little is not instituting mask mandates, instead he and the state are addressing the health crisis by: mobilizing the National Guard; using $1.8 million to expand the amount of monoclonal antibody treatment facilities; waiving licensing fees to reinstate retired nurses: giving $5.8 million to hospitals; $5.5 million to urgent care facilities around the state; allocating $8.5 million to preserve hospital capacity and $30 million to expand COVID testing in Idaho K-12 schools.