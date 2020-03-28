Despite trying times for Idaho’s economy, officials hope that the stimulus package passed by Congress on March 27, coupled with action at the state level, will be the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Athough the state budget will take a hit,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said at a Friday press conference, “we have a plan to ensure constitutional government services will continue.”
Little plans to slash state budgets 1% across the board. While the change seems minescule, it will free up roughly $40 million, which will go directly toward disaster relief, he said. This, coupled with federal aid (an estimated $1.25 billion of which would go to Idaho should President Donald Trump sign the bill), will give Idahoans and Idaho businesses a path forward.
Some of the money will go towards funding personal protection equipment for healthcare professionals. Little also said that the state must maintain a stock of essential equipment to fight the spread or COVID-19.
“Idaho does not have to wait on critical supplies, the time to act is now,” he said.
Little invited the Small Business Association, which the White House tasked with addressing the economic damage done to small businesses across the country, to speak about the options for Idaho businesses.
“While the impact of the pandemic on state revenue collection is unknown, we must do everything to ensure the state is positioned for long-term success,” Little said.
Jeremy Field, a regional director for the Small Business Association, said that more funds will be available through the SBA when the White House signs the stimulus package, which was passed by both the House and the Senate.
“The White House has asked the SBA to be the tip of the spear as we go through this crisis,” Field said. “Help is coming.”
Right now, businesses can apply for a disaster relief loan, which is available in amounts up to $2 million. There is also a provision for protecting workers, which provides $150 billion nationally for employers to be able to pay workers through this time, he said. Additionally, most Idaho lenders are SBA approved.
Given the increased traffic, the webiste is experiencing some issues, which they are working on addressing, Fields said.
“Because of the nature of this crisis, we’re not able to be on the ground like we were,” he said.
—Xavier Ward