Art is a crucial part of society and the Boise Hive, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable recording space and mental health services to musicians in the Treasure Valley, recognizes that. Adding to the list of resources it provides, the Hive recently started a food pantry for musicians that may be struggling.
“We believe mental health is taking care of your basic needs and if you’re a musician struggling for food come by the Hive,” said Boise Hive Chairman Executive Director Jason Ringelstetter.
Musicians, and anyone working in the industry, are able to come to the Boise Hive located at 3907 Custer Dr. in Boise during business hours. People can grab whatever they may need from the dry pantry, refrigerator or an outside freezer, no questions asked. Every Tuesday and Friday food is donated from various organizations and grocery stores. Food is inspected in-house and varies from week to week; the reoccurring food item they seem to be getting is cakes.
“A variety of food is donated from different overflow situations,” said Ringelsetter. “We're just starting, so we’re still figuring everything out, but a lot of musicians are really hurting right now. Hopefully, we can help them out.”
Boise Hive also provides free counseling services; these services started three years ago after a partnership with Boise State University. “During the pandemic, there was a rise in internet counseling services for musicians,” said Ringelstetter. Any musician struggling with mental health can email thrive@boisehive.org.
In addition, the music community at the Hive still comes together and has open jam sessions every Saturday that stream on Facebook and Youtube.