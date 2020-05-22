It has been an unusually soggy spring for southwestern Idaho. On May 20, Boise saw a record amount of maximum daily rainfall. Now, the mosquito control programs in Ada, Canyon Gem and Payette counties are reminding the public to drain standing water around their homes.
According to a May 22 press release sent out by abatement groups, mosquitos can spawn in as little water as the volume of a bottle cap. Since mosquitoes can carry diseases like West Nile virus, it is important that people make sure they empty out any containers or receptacles that hold rain water.
“Now is the time to work together to eliminate potential mosquito development sites and lessen the impact mosquitoes have in our neighborhoods,” wrote Jim Lunders, director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, in the release.
Common mosquito producing containers include old tires, plant water catch trays, child toys, wheelbarrows, buckets, clogged rain gutters, uncovered boats and other water-holding items.
The press release also listed three steps people can take to protect themselves from West Nile virus:
- DRAIN standing water where mosquitoes could reproduce
- DRESS in long sleeves and pants while in the outdoors
- DEFEND your body with insect repellant
According to Desireé Keeney, deputy director of Ada County Weed, Pest, and Mosquito Abatement, because mosquitos can develop faster than control groups can identify and treat all mosquito-producing water areas, it is important that the public do its part to prevent mosquito development.
“We need your help,” Keeney wrote in the release. “The more an individual helps take care of or reduce mosquito development sources in their own backyards, the more enjoyable and safe our communities will be.”