...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Death Cafe — Those two words together may have a somber tone but Boise's Death Cafe is a space to discuss the inevitable in a respectful and thoughtful way.
"Our objective is 'to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives," stated a press release. "A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session."
The Boise Death Cafe in Autumn is Friday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at True North Yoga located at 1512 N. 10th St. The event is free and snacks will be served.
This is the ninth annual Boise Death Cafe. It was started started in 2014 by Joyce Harvey-Morgan and Susan Randall and now has new organizers Amy Pence-Brown and Tammie Sherner. The first Death Cafes began in London and spread across the globe. The cafes are a not for profit based space, accessible, respectful and confidential and have no intention of leading people to any conclusions.
It's basically a get together where people can have open and honest conversations about death.
"Experienced facilitators, including death doulas, nurses, hospice workers, writers, death historians and end of life planners will guide the process," it was written in the release. "Come join the conversation and please bring your curiosity, your interest and your experiences. All are welcome and invited to participate!"