Student athletes have had it rough in 2020, with events and games being cancelled or postponed due to the global pandemic. This strain was only compounded when California announced that it would ban state-funded travel to Idaho beginning on Wednesday July 1, which will only add to the disruption already felt by students and public schools.
“The State of Idaho has taken drastic steps to undermine the rights of the transgender community, preventing people from playing sports in school or having documentation that reflects their identity,” wrote California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a press release on June 22. “Let’s not beat around the bush: these laws are plain and simple discrimination.”
The new restrictions are a reaction to the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a transphobic piece of legislation passed by the Idaho Legislature this year that bars transgender women from participating in public school sports on the basis of their birth sex, as opposed to their gender identity. Becerra’s announcement will likely affect travel to Idaho for the upcoming NCAA tournaments that are scheduled for the Gem State.
According to Becerra, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act violates California assembly bill 1887, which seeks to “avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people” by barring travel to states that have passed discriminatory legislation. According to ACLU-Idaho Communications Strategist Jeremy Woodson, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act props up discriminatory ways of thinking and untrue stereotypes often associated with transgender people.
“If we look at some of the rhetoric surrounding bills like HB 500, they are just the next iteration of anti-transgender legislation,” Woodson said. “We have seen this before in some form or another. It is important to think about what it means when we pass hateful legislation. These bills are harmful in many ways.”
When Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on March 30, the State of Idaho received a fair amount of backlash. The ACLU and athletes from around the country began putting pressure on NCAA to take scheduled events out of Idaho. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King of tennis fame and former NBA player Jason Collins added their voices to those of advocacy organizations and student athletes imploring the NCAA to take action against Idaho’s new rule.
The NCAA responded to their appeal by releasing a statement regarding the Idaho law. In it, the association mentions that the existence of such an act is contradictory to the organization’s core values of “inclusivity, respect, and the equitable treatment of all individuals.” A decision regarding the issue will be made at the August meeting of the NCAA Board of Governors.
While the bill has been popular among conservatives, not everybody is pleased. Representative IIana Rubel (D-Boise) wrote a letter to the editor condemning the passing of both the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and HB 509, another controversial bill that prevents transgender people from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificate. According to Rubel, if the NCAA choses to blacklist Idaho in August, it could cost the state $15 million in lost revenue.
“Our hospitality industry was already hit brutally by the coronavirus pandemic,” Rubel wrote. “The very last thing our hotels and restaurants need right now is this devastating and totally unnecessary blow, dealt by Idaho’s own legislature.”
Despite the backlash from some legislators, storm clouds at the NCAA and an ACLU lawsuit, Little has defended his signing of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. In a statement issued to Boise Weekly, Little wrote, “I do not believe that protecting the rights of women and girls to participate in athletics or recording objective facts constitute discrimination.”
Meanwhile, a representative of Boise State University told Boise Weekly that the school is “evaluating the potential impacts of the travel ban,” which are sure to affect upcoming sporting events. The university is set to host many Californian sports teams, including the San Jose State football team on Saturday, Oct. 3, as well as the much-anticipated 2021 Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament.
“Boise State has and will continue to follow NCAA guidance until the new state law goes into effect on July 1, after which all Idaho universities will follow the new law,” they wrote. “The Attorney General will lead the defence of the law, in coordination with the Governor and legislative leadership.”
As suggested by the name, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act claims to be protecting women and girls in accordance with Title IX. The bill says that “having separate sex-specific teams furthers efforts to promote sex equality,” but the Woodson said that the bill subjects women to the potentially harmful situations that are associated with proving one’s gender identity to be consistent with one’s biological sex.
“This is not something that is new, though it surrounds a different subject, the attack on trans people is not new, ” Woodson said. “We are hoping that the NCAA will uphold its values and will protect the students who are negatively affected by the law.”