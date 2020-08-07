A federal district court ruling has determined that a state ban on Idaho-born transgender people changing the gender marker on their birth certificates violates a previous court ruling, and has blocked its enforcement.
"It is astonishing that the Idaho legislature and Gov. Little plowed forward with resuscitating this dangerous and archaic ban in direct defiance of multiple court orders that repeatedly ordered the government to stop discriminating against transgender people and placing them in harm's way," wrote Lambda Legal attorney Nora Huppert in a press release.
Lambda Legal, which specializes in LGBTQ legal issues, initially sued the State of Idaho in 2017, alleging that state officials had violated the privacy, liberty and freedom from compelled speech of several transgender individuals, exposing them to additional discrimination, for not allowing them to obtain birth certificates that accurately represented their sex and gender identities. The next year, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho ruled that constituted unconstitutional discrimination, issuing a permanent injunction against the State of Idaho blocking people from obtaining accurate birth certificates.
In 2020, the Idaho Legislature passed HB 509, which disallows transgender people changing the gender marker on their birth certificates, prompting Lambda Legal to file suit. Its claim was that the earlier court decision applied to the new law. Friday's ruling confirms that the court's 2018 ruling bears on HB 509, preventing the State of Idaho from enforcing it.
"When you treat the federal court like a doormat, there are going to be consequences," Huppert wrote. "The rule of law comes to a grinding halt if government officials can act as if they are above the law that the rest of us are expected to follow."