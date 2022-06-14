BOISE — While counter protesting an abortion-rights rally held at the Idaho Capitol on May 14, Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, was photographed with convicted sex offender Bryan Jacob Hayhurst.
Court records show Hayhurst is also known as Bryan Mcgonigal.
On what appears to be his now-deleted Twitter account called Ada Review, Hayhurst said that he "went with Tammy for security because man there was a lot of out of state people there. Her and Kayla Dunn were basically the only Republicans there though which was confusing."
Hayhurst was also recently arrested for a probation violation on June 6 (see photo) and is a member of Campaign For Liberty, a political organization founded by Ron Paul. The website states it's an organization "established to highlight the neglected but common-sense principles we champion and reinsert them into the American political conversation."
Additionally, in the photos with Nichols, Hayhurst appears to be wearing the Proud Boys uniform. The Proud Boys are a far-right neo-fascist group known for promoting violence. It was started by the former VICE media co-founder Gavin McInnes in 2016, and was heavily implicated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot during national televised congressional hearings this week.
The Southern Poverty Law Center says, "Rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric. Proud Boys have appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings such as the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Former Proud Boys member Jason Kessler helped organize that event, which brought together a broad coalition of extremists including Neo-Nazis, antisemites and militias. Kessler was expelled from the group after the violence and near-universal condemnation of Charlottesville rallygoers."
Proud Boy members have worn black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts and, according to The Guardian, the company stopped making them in 2020 because of the affiliation.
Tammy Nichols and Hayhurst did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.