"Antiques Roadshow" began as a British program in 1979 and its enduring popularity eventually led to the American version in 1997. People can bring in their family heirlooms and antiques and have them appraised on-air. Sometimes the results are exciting when people learn the amount of money their item is worth; at other times, when people learn the truth about a not so valuable antique, the sadness is palpable. Idahoans have a chance to check it out live when the show makes a Boise appearance this spring.
“I can’t wait to resume our familiar appraisal-event production format this year and am most excited to interact with our fans on-set,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “The magic of a Roadshow event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we’re ready to discover Boise’s treasures during our day at Idaho Botanical Garden.”
Antiques Roadshow will be in Boise on Tuesday, May 31. Admission is free but people have to get tickets in advance. People can enter to win one free pair of tickets per household in a sweepstakes that opened Monday, Jan. 24 and goes until Monday, March 21.
This limited-admission event is part of Antiques Roadshow’s focus on health and safety. All production events for the show’s 27th season will follow COVID-19 protocols, and most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.
As many as 1,800 pairs of tickets for the Boise event will be given away in the lottery.
A small number of tickets will also be available to fans who apply on social media platforms Instagram and Twitter. The deadline for social media entries is Monday, Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
During the appraisal event, guests will receive a free verbal evaluation of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed pair of guests is invited to bring two items for appraisal, and must bring at least one item to be admitted to the event.
The Antiques Roadshow crew is also recruiting local volunteers to assist on May 31. Volunteers can register through the Idaho Public Television website at idahoptv.org.
Three episodes of Antiques Roadshow will be created from the show’s Boise visit for inclusion in the program’s 27th broadcast season, to air in 2023. Guests’ appraisal sessions may or may not appear in the broadcast episodes. People can apply and get more information at pbs.org/roadshowtickets.