BOISE — A coalition of organizations held a rally Monday, March 21, at the Linen Building in downtown Boise to celebrate a recent victory for transgender youth, whose medical care had been threatened by Idaho Senate House Bill HB 675.
"HB 675 drew national scrutiny and drove opponents to flood legislators with stories of the harm the bill would have caused to them and their families," stated a press release issued by Legal Voice. "The failed bill would have criminalized medical doctors for prescribing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender and gender expansive youth. It also interfered with parents' right to make healthcare decisions in the best interest of their children. Violating HB 675 could have been a felony that carried up to a life sentence in prison."
A letter issued on March 15 by Senate Republicans said that although the State Senate Majority Caucus opposes gender reassignment on minors, the current language in the bill could extend into necessary medical care for kids that doesn't relate to transgender therapy.
Speakers at the event included ACLU political strategist Lauren Bramwell along with others from Planned Parenthood, ACLU Idaho and Dr. Kara N. Saperston, who started the trans clinic at St. Luke's Medical Center. Other voices and rally attendees included advocates and members of the trans and LGBTG+ community. The message by all was one of celebration, gratitude, diligence, connection and resistance … all while making space to love and care for people in the community.
Andy and Lynn Perkins, who have a trans child, gave testimony to the House on Friday. The couple had been considering moving out of the state because of the bill.
"It's important for parents to be able to help these kids during the process and that bill removes that," said Andy.
"We have trans friends and a trans child," said Lynn. "We learned and looked at our discomfort at first and challenged our pre-conceived notions, become educated and learned the truth. We were not affirming at first in the beginning when our child came to us but we want to live by loving all people and all people deserve that."
Bree Board, who's also a parent of a transgender child said the event was indeed a celebration. "I have a trans daughter and trans brothers and a lot of LGBTQ+ friends," she said. "Now we don't have to move to get the care my child needs. It still makes me sad it's passing in other places. We're still gonna keep fighting though, just because we're celebrating here doesn't mean this is over."
Mary Cleveland and Patti O'Hara of Boise said that they were there to show support to all citizens that deserve health care and to celebrate human rights.
Another attendee, Taya Pacheco said this is the first rally they had been able to go to and it felt good that it was a celebration.
"It's so affirming," they said, "and it's also super exciting to be around a crowd of people that won't try to misgender me because that's always a struggle."
For more information on supporting LGBTQ+ community in Idaho, people can contact: Freeing Idaho, Legal Voice, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, and Add the Words, Idaho.