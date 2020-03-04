Within two hours of Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan announcing his retirement on the steps of City Hall, he tweeted a photo that Boise Mayor Lauren McLean would move to terminate him with a public vote.
Doan greeted media the morning of Wednesday, March 4, to announce he had met with the mayor and stated his intent to retire at the end of May. Just before noon, he tweeted, “After my announcement today that I would retire at the end of May, I received this letter via text. The Mayor is going to ask the Council to fire me in a public meeting rather than let me retire,” with a picture of a letter sent to him by the City of Boise.
After my announcement today that I would retire at the end of May, I received this letter via text. The Mayor is going to ask the Council to fire me in a public meeting rather than let me retire. #boisekind pic.twitter.com/PifABJHw85— Dennis Doan (@FireChiefDoan) March 4, 2020
The letter indicates that Doan met with McLean on Monday, March 2, to discuss his separation from the city, when he requested time to consider. Doan was given a 21-day window, but it was agreed that the city could rescind its original offer of a separation agreement.
The letter goes on to state that Doan requested to meet with McLean on Wednesday, March 4, to discuss an alternative agreement, in which he asked to remain on administrative leave until May 29, when he would retire. According to the letter, Doan did not wish to pen a separation agreement at this time, and wanted to retire outside of an agreement.
McLean reportedly asked for time to consider, but shortly after Doan's press conference, she contacted him to rescind the original offer and move to terminate him.
“I want to set the record straight, putting me on administrative leave was not because I did anything wrong,” Doan said at his Wednesday press briefing. “I never was told anything, I was not disciplined. I did not do anything wrong and I was never accused of doing anything wrong.”
A city spokesperson said the city is unable to comment on personnel matters.