Residents of Ada County may want to hold off on planning their next family barbeque.
According to Central District Health, the Health Board will discuss further limiting social gatherings in Ada County to 10 or 25 people during its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The current order allows for gatherings of 50 people to occur.
CDH decided to make this consideration after a review of case investigations showed gatherings like birthday parties, weddings, backyard barbeques and similar social gatherings have been, and continue to be, a common source of COVID-19 transmission.
The discussion of gym closures was previously reported to be on the meeting agenda due to a recommendation from a White House Coronavirus Task Force report, but that proposed policy has since been removed. According to CDH Public Information Officer Christine Myron, no clusters of COVID-19 have been traced back to gyms in its boundaries since their May 16 reopening.
Two of the other task force recommendations—to close bars and create outdoor dining opportunities in pedestrian areas—have already been implemented in Ada County.
The meeting and mandate drafts under consideration were posted to CDH’s website on Friday, Aug. 7. The board will also consider Valley County’s request for a mask mandate, similar to the one currently in effect in Ada County.
CDH’s Aug. 11 meeting will begin at 4 pm. It can be viewed on the organization’s official YouTube channel.