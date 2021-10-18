The Boise State University Sociology Department started an Anti-Racism Center, housed within the department, in August. Although the center is in its infancy, there are virtual fall lectures in a series titled “The Activism and Anti-Racism Series” that have been available to all students and the public. The Director of Ethnic Studies Dora Ramirez and intern Tessa Valero, in tandem with the department, have been working on the center since Aug. 2021.
"The 'The Activism and Anti-Racism Series' focuses on how research and activism drives policy, law, and initiatives in Idaho, and how racism is embedded in societal structures of oppression," said Ramirez. "The lecture series introduces students and the public to the important work activists are doing in the community, direct action, and how research builds on activism and vice versa. Our aim is to continually create space for these critical conversations where participants and attendees can gain knowledge about the anti-racist work happening in the community, university, and beyond."
The last speaker in the fall series is Chris Mathias, Representative for District 19 in Boise. His lecture is titled "Balancing Academia with Politics: An insider's view on Idaho's anti-CRT legislative push, and anti-racism in Idaho." It's slated for Wednesday, Oct. 27 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. It's free to the public, followed by a Q&A and people can get more information at antiracismcenter@boisestate.edu., and register at https://boisestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p7yXTIgIR8m6--ntGrvEsw.
The Anti-Racism Center summarized Mathias's lecture: "In 2021, the Idaho Legislature passed HB377 seeking to outlaw the public instruction of 'divisive concepts,' like critical race theory (CRT). The Idaho legislature concluded that the tenets outlined in CRT inflame divisions in ways contrary to the well-being of Idaho and its citizens. Addressing racism in Idaho is an ongoing effort. While conceding that public and political discourse is unable to tackle the ideas of critical race theorists on the merits, the lecture will explore how Idaho's political discourse can (and must) advance beyond the Kendi-zeitgeist." Professor Ibram X. Kendi is an American historian and a leading voice in antiracism.
A previous speaker in the series was Irene Ruiz who discussed environmental racism and the importance of including BIPOC voices into environmental activism.
The Anti-Racism Center has been very conscious of bridging academic research with community voices and their specific needs, said intern Valero.
"I hope the Center continues to create a supportive space for students to connect, that values interdependence, generates new ideas and programs, and engages the community in anti-racism work," said Valero. "A place where students can expand on, critique, and challenge existing research, and develop new research that further examines the intersectionality of race, gender, orientation, ability, size, age, location and class, etc. and their impacts in the pursuit of social justice and social change."
The concept is to highlight students' research into anti-racism and connect that to their future careers, activism and overall life outside the university, while also bringing that research to the community. A way to bridge theory and research with praxis.
"A big part in the work of anti-racism research has to be collaborative and integrate a research ethic that is reciprocal with the community," said Valero. "The center is not just interested in data but also the humanity that carries that information and the stories behind it. This research can work with communities to amplify the issues and needs of the people."
Ramirez adds, "The center shows how research can work with the subject of race and racism in a way that can generate social change within systems so that they work for all people."