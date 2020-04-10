For healthcare workers, social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 at work isn’t an option; but at home, it becomes a necessity to protect the health and safety of their families. Boise State University has extended an offer to them, giving them the option to stay in its now-vacant dormitories, according to a release from the university.
Boise State is working with the local health systems to house workers in need, which the university is able to do because most students have left campus.
Each worker will stay alone in a suite of rooms, and will not share any bathrooms. Additionally, they will not use spaces where students still have possessions.
Students that are remaining on campus have been isolated into an apartment-style building that is not being used for health care workers.