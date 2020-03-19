Following the trend of other cities and states nationwide, the City of Boise has ordered that all bars and restaurants cease dine-in service, offering only delivery and take out.
“This is a different kind of community response than we’ve had before," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "We’ve got to change our behaviors.”
McLean said she didn't make the decision lightly, but believes to get ahead of the curve, Boiseans need to take effective measures as a community. In addition to closing the dine-in services, McLean announced that parking meters in front of restaurants will be deactivated to service people getting take-out only.
McLean also announced that childcare worker licensing is still available through the city by appointment, and all licenses that will expire in the next two months will be extended to ensure that childcare remains available.
Lastly, she announced that Boise City Council will not take up any action items outside of general city functions for the next 30 days, and that she had suspended all meetings of city commissions until further notice.
Idaho now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one being identified as community spread, meaning the carrier did not know how or when they got the disease, and had not left the state recently. Closing bars and restaurants for dine-in service is expected to help prevent further community spread.
McLean noted that while there are bans on gatherings greater than 50 people, the Center for Disease Control recommends gathering in groups no greater than 10.