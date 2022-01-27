The city of Boise is up-dating the zoning code and looking for public input. City zoning codes are used to decide what kind of property or structures are allowed in certain spaces. Currently, the city has 23 different zoning districts and the buildings are most often placed under industrial, commercial, office, and residential. Mayor Lauren McLean says the old code is outdated. The city is releasing a draft of the zoning code re-write and a conversion map. In a press release from the city it states that by updating the code it can increase the number and kind of homes that can be built.
“Our zoning code is outdated and confusing. It’s holding us back as we work to create affordable housing, which is needed by so many people across our city,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “There’s no better group of people to help us in this process than Boiseans. Your opinions and ideas can help us make a plan that serves current and future residents best by not only expanding affordable housing, but also making our city look even better than it already does.”
Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5:00p.m. the city will release the drafts. It will show things like changes in height requirements, density, parking, community benefit incentives and design. People can view the changes from this link provided by the city. The city also wants input from the community and has planned a series of virtual and in-person outreach events.
The city plans on having four community-wide conversations and seven neighborhood meetings. The press release specified that community input will be included in the neighborhood meetings. People can register for these events today, also after 5:00 p.m. by using the aforementioned link.