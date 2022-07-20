BOISE — During a Boise City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 19 members voted three to two in favor of adopting Resolution 385-22, a resolution that limits the city's response and police funds being allocated to investigations over abortions. Mayor Lauren McLean prefaced the agenda stating that some people say it's not a city issue but that she disagreed.
"It's a city issue because it's about people," McLean said, "it's about decisions that people make in our community, they ought to be making, have been making, have been able to make privately and anytime people in our community feel targeted or marginalized we as a city have made statements to support them."
The mayor furthered that it was an issue that had been dropped in the laps of cities around the country. Citing public safety, she said that the expectation to divert city resources from other priorities in order to investigate claims against doctors and individuals about abortions is not something the city will do.
Councilwoman Holli Woodings moved to adopt the resolution and Lisa Sanchez seconded it. Woodings added that the measure was important because the Boise City Council is the budgetary and policy setting authority of the city. Further, it was affirming for people to know that resources won't be diverted and that doing so would be infringing on the privacy of the citizens of Boise.
Lisa Sanchez, said that she was very happy to see so many people respond positively to the vote on the resolution.
"People who say city council has no business speaking on this issue, I absolutely think it's our business," Sanchez said. "The public safety has to come first and making sure that we are using our resources wisely speaks to our values and that is that safety comes first."
However, Boise Council President Elaine Clegg disagreed and at one point also cited the "duty (of the council) is to further the health and safety of our citizens."
Although the councilwoman made statements about being the only member to live before Roe v. Wade and the complications people had to endure because of it, she doesn't believe it's a city issue.
"Clearly the enforcement of any law is the correct prerogative of the police force and Madam Mayor," Clegg said. "We can't with 400 people, police a city of 250,000 in response to every single thing. So you have to make choices, you have to prioritize and I absolutely support the right of Madam Mayor and the police to make that choice in this case … However, this is a resolution that's talking about that administrative duty and city council should tread carefully. I can't support this resolution."
Councilwoman Luci Willits also voted against the resolution and said that, "I think we need to get back to the business of Boise and not charge into these issues that nationalize our city council." She said that she was more concerned with things like parks, libraries, managing growth, taxes and making sure the garbage gets collected on time.
The only male councilmember in attendance was Jimmy Hallyburton, who voted for the resolution, citing public safety and calling it an easy and obvious yes.
"If public safety is our top priority," said Hallyburton, "and access to all types of healthcare including reproductive healthcare is vital to an individuals public safety, then this is an issue that I believe we have a responsibility to address anyway that we can."