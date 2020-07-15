In a joint press conference on July 14, local health care leaders from St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus, West Valley Medical Center, Primary Health Medical Group and Saltzer Health asked the public for help in stopping the spread of COVID-19. St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth opened by offering condolences to the family of Samantha Hickey, a nurse practitioner from Caldwell who worked at both St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus who died from complications related to the disease.
“It really is a reminder of the gut-wrenching effect of this pandemic and just tragic,” said Roth. “It’s frankly a very stark reminder of why we’re here today and what we want to talk about.”
In the press conference, health care leaders asked for two things: One, for people to be vigilant in adhering to proper health protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and washing hands; and two, they called on all members of the community to contact local and state officials and policy makers, and urge them to require the use of face coverings.
The health care systems began collaborating at the onset of the pandemic so that they could share data, supplies and information; and Roth said the provider community is united and working closely together. However, the providers are seeing an alarming increase in cases and are worried about the future if the spread can’t be mitigated.
In the first 100 days of the pandemic—from March 13-June 30—there were 5,552 confirmed cases in Idaho, but in the first 13 days of July there have been 5,110 cases and, according to Roth, hospitalizations are increasing rapidly. There can be a two- to three-week lag between when someone contracts the illness and the onset of symptoms, and St. Luke’s shared data that Roth said is representative of the other Idaho hospitals.
On June 26, 20 people were admitted with COVID-19, there were 77 people admitted on July 14. Roth said the providers see no change in trend and the projections suggest it will double every two weeks unless the community changes its collective behaviors.
“If we don’t reverse this trend,” said Roth, “we are headed for a crisis.”
Saint Alphonsus’s President and CEO Odette Bolano said it has been a rollercoaster for the full 18 weeks since the pandemic began, and that while providers are used to emergencies, what they're seeing now is a sustained emergency. She said with the shelter in place order, they saw a significant flattening of the curve. Bolano did not advocate for another shelter in place order, but said proper social distancing, masking and hand washing played a part in managing the disease.
According to Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Nemerson, Idaho is well on its way to becoming another New York or Texas.
“The covid train has left the station,” said Nemerson. “But we have the opportunity to turn that train around.”
Nemerson said the youngest patient the hospital has seen as of yet was 21 years old and has been recovering, although the process has been arduous. Nemerson also said the hospital predicts that within a month, the hospital will see a doubling of its total inpatient volume. By Labor Day, 50% of the hospital will be consumed with COVID-19 patients. Further, at Saint Alphonsus last week, the hospital tested 800 people a day, and is now forced to restrict testing to symptomatic patients in order for them to receive treatment. He also stressed that people can change the trend by following safety protocols.
Providers also talked about the need to protect health care workers so that they may be able to continue with their duties.
“Inside the four walls, we are able to do extremely well [protecting workers from COVID-19],” said Nemerson. “Outside, however, they are surrounded by people who are not wearing facial coverings.”