On Nov. 13, Idaho was downgraded to a modified Stage II of its reopening as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
"This is the biggest challenge facing healthcare right now—the availability of trained healthy nurses and doctors to care for all patients, not just COVID-19 patients," Little said. "This impacts all of us, whether we have COVID-19 or not."
As part of the downgrade, Idahoans have been asked not to gather in groups of 10 or more, though as a caveat, religious or political gatherings are exempt. Physical distancing is required for all gatherings. The governor went on to extend his recommendations for at-risk people to self-isolate, for any Idahoan to consider working remotely, and for people to continue wearing face masks when out in public.
Bars and restaurants with seating may continue to operate, and Little said students should be allowed to continue with in-person education as much as possible. As the 2020-2021 school year approached, the State of Idaho spent millions to prepare for students to return to their classrooms, though some teacher groups, including the Idaho Education Association, have said that many teachers, staff and school workers feel unsafe there. Earlier in the school year, teachers in the West Ada School District called in sick en masse, prompting an education crisis there and a lawsuit alleging that the "sick-out" was an illegal strike.
In the Boise School District, athletics have been suspended, and in-person learning will be discontinued starting Monday, Nov. 30.
A core impetus for the change was a mounting shortage of healthcare workers. Public health officials and others within the healthcare system have warned that with so many people in hospitals with COVID-19—and so many healthcare workers out sick with the disease—that they are a short distance from having to ration care, even for those who do not have the disease.
As part of the rollback, Little has pulled 100 troops from the Idaho National Guard to assist "in a host of capabilities where they are needed," which may include mobile testing support, facility decontamination, screening for COVID-19 and other planning and logistics support.
On Oct. 16, the number of daily cases in Idaho surged past 1,000, and daily cases since then have regularly exceeded that benchmark and trended upward. On Nov. 11, Idaho set a record of 1,697 new cases. According to the State of Idaho's Coronavirus dashboard, 749 people have died from the disease so far—41.9 deaths for every 100,000 Idaho residents.
As he has during all of his public appearances during the pandemic, Little encouraged all Idahoans to practice physical distancing, regularly wash their hands and wear face masks while in public—a trifecta of public health measures that has been proven to be effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19.