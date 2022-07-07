Boise high school senior, Shiva Rajbhandari, is running for a seat on the Boise School District’s Board of Trustees. A student has never filled this position before and Rajbhandari has been getting a lot of attention. He’s also been the youth engagement coordinator at the Idaho Conservation League.
Boise Weekly interviewed Rajbhandari, via email, to learn about why he’s running for the position and what he can bring to the table.
Why have you decided to run for a seat on the Boise School District Board of Trustees?
I’m running for BSD Board because I believe that students deserve to be included when making decisions on how to run our schools. Students belong at all places where decisions are being made, but especially where decisions are being made about our education. More specifically, last fall, I was part of a group of students working for a clean energy commitment and long-term sustainability plan for the Boise School District, something that would help our schools take action on the climate crisis and save millions of dollars while doing so. For about a year-and-a-half, we tried working with our school board members. We sent dozens of emails, wrote hundreds of postcards, and talked to district staff just hoping to schedule a meeting to discuss our initiative. I remember one day, I sent a letter to our school board president, just asking for a meeting. I never got a response from President Wagers, but I know he received my letter because the next week, I was called into my principal’s office and reprimanded for reaching out to my elected officials. It became clear that neither my principal, nor President Wagers, nor anyone else in the district saw me as a constituent of the school board, a stakeholder in my own education. I knew I had to change that.
No student has ever been elected to this position before — do you have anything to say about that?
No student has ever served on the Boise School District Board of Trustees but across the county, about 14% of large school districts have a student position on the school board. I’m confident that this will be a winning campaign, but win or lose come Sept. 6, I’m positive that I will not be the last student to run for the BSD Board. On the board, I want to establish a designated student position. I will serve the full two years of my term unless the board can guarantee that, after I graduate, I will be replaced with a student of similar qualifications. During my term, I hope to mentor a junior (in high school) to take my place on the board following my graduation. Obviously I will uphold the same ethical standards as the other board members and will recuse myself from any deliberations where I might have a conflict of interest.
What is some of the disconnect you see between the board and what students are saying they want and need?
Students are literally dying in our schools. There is a mental health crisis in our schools and it often feels like our leaders are standing by with their hands over their ears. Any student can tell you that we need more mental health resources in our school. At Boise High where I attend, our student-to-counselor ratio is more than 150% of the 1 to 250 recommendation by the American School Counselors Association. School start time is another no-brainer. Students agree. Parents agree. Teachers agree. Secondary schools are starting too early in our district. We followed CDC guidelines and kept families safe during the pandemic, why are we not following CDC guidance on teen sleep needs? This shows a clear disconnect between students and the school board. As I mentioned, action and education on climate change is also an issue that a lot of students are passionate about. Our district can take sustainability more seriously and improve student health, test scores, and equitability while saving millions.
The election is slated for Sept. 6; what will you be doing to boost your campaign prior to the election?
This is a grassroots campaign. Right now, on my website, supporters can sign up to volunteer or chip in a few bucks to help get the word out. My friends and I will be knocking on doors all summer to get folks to the polls. Your vote matters the most in local elections like these.
You are an activist in many other capacities; can you speak to what you will bring to this position?
I will bring experienced leadership and new perspectives to the school board. I’ve worked to make local politics more inclusive, registering over 2,000 Idahoans to vote as a leader of BABE VOTE. I’ve worked to keep students safe in our schools and communities, working with March For Our Lives Idaho on legislation to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of minors and to recognize the suicide crisis our state is facing and the role guns play in that. I’ve led students across the Boise School District and across the state to protect and expand climate education standards in the statehouse and invest in clean energy and climate action in local communities. I’ve been a trailblazer on my student council as the first junior to serve as ASB Vice President of Boise High. I’ve listened to students, parents and teachers across the Boise School District, and now I’m ready to bring those perspectives and that experience to the school board.
Adults often push kids and their ideas to the side, citing their adultness, how can bridging these two worlds be better for all involved?
If you think that students can’t bring incredible innovation, passion, and skill to decision-making tables, you haven’t met Boise Schools students. When adults and students are working hand-in-hand, we can create truly inclusive systems that are beneficial to all parties. I hope that my campaign will show that students can bring more to the table than a photo op.