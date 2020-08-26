Ammon Bundy has gotten the boot from the Idaho State Capitol for a year, according to the Idaho Department of Administration.
"Based on the totality of the circumstances, I find that your refusal to comply with lawful orders of government officials and peace officers threatens to interfere with or impede the conduct of legitimate government business and the primary uses of state facilities; and poses and threat you will likely refuse to comply with lawful orders given to protect the safety of persons and property. You also present a threat to disrupt the legitimate business conducted there," wrote Department of Administration Director Keith Reynolds.
On Aug. 25, Bundy, who had come to the Idaho Capitol Building to attend a special session of the Idaho Legislature, tied himself to a chair and refused to leave when asked to by lawmakers and law enforcement.
Subsequently, Idaho State Police officers wheeled him out of the Capitol and took him to a special holding cell at the Ada County Courthouse, charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing, and later an additional misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing. Three others were also arrested and charged with trespassing.
Bundy returned to the Capitol Building the morning of Aug. 26, and was quickly removed from the premises again. He was then served with a Notice of No Trespass that outlined the terms of his one-year ban: He shall not be admitted inside the Statehouse or on the Capitol exterior, and if he has "legitimate business" there, he must make prior arrangements with the State Security Manager beforehand.
A key player in federal standoffs in Nevada and Oregon, Bundy, 44, is a resident of Emmett who, in recent months, has garnered a reputation for dramatic acts of resistance. He held an Easter prayer service despite a ban on large public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and made an appearance at the home of a Meridian police officer involved in the arrest of a woman protesting Gov. Brad Little's Stay Home order.
More recently, he and a group of protesters forced their way into a Southwest District Health Board meeting, during which an agenda item was consideration of a face mask mandate. Commissioners rescheduled that meeting twice over concerns about protests.
The special session of the Idaho Legislature has generated significant controversy, with numerous disruptions and members of the public failing to adhere to decorum or special public health rules put in place to protect the safety of citizens and lawmakers. During a scuffle between security and the public on Aug. 24, a glass door pane was shattered.
At least one lawmaker, Rep. Melissa Wintrow, refused to enter a committee room where people "were yelling and jeering" on Aug. 24, and observed that in the past, Add the Words protesters calling for "gender identity" and "sexual orientation" to be added to Idaho's human rights law were arrested en masse for trespassing in the House and Senate chambers.
"I saw peaceful and quiet Add the Words protesters arrested for blocking a door and these people are being supported for their behavior here," Wintrow wrote on Facebook. "The Speaker and the Governor have absolved themselves of ANY resemblance of leadership and this has turned into a mob."
In addition, lawmakers in the House have passed a resolution calling for the end of Little's declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus, though the resolution has yet to be passed by the Idaho Senate. The legislature has taken up the resolution, even though the terms of the special legislative session are to exclusively consider the 2020 election and civil liability issues.