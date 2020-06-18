In the town of Driggs, big changes are in the works regarding the local high school’s controversial mascot. On June 12, over a year after the school board was first approached to change the mascot that had symbolized the school for decades, Teton High School students voted that they would no longer be known as "the Redskins." Instead, the fourth round of student voting determined that they would henceforth be called the "Teton High School Timberwolves."
The decision has been a long time in the making, and has riled up heated debate on both sides of the issue. Members of the Native American Guardians Association spoke at community gatherings, making it clear they were not offended by the phrase “redskin.” However, The Nez Perce Tribe has voiced its desire for the mascot to be replaced by sending letters to the school district, the most recent of which was sent in June 2019 to Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme, explaining their support of the replacement.
“The use of these mascots can erode the self-confidence and sense of identity of Native youth, their view of the world, and their place in it,” Chairman Sharon F. Wheeler wrote in the letter. “These images also affect how society views Native people and provides an inaccurate portrayal of Native contributions to society.”
As controversial as the choice to move away from the mascot was among students, alumni and the broader community, when the public was given the option to suggest something new, the school board received 1,629 suggestions. From there, it was a matter of selection committees sifting through the submissions and trimming it down to 17 options.
The first round of student voting, done via school email, took place on May 28, asking the students to rank their top five preferences. The students voted three more times over the next few weeks, with the final vote seeing 440 responses. Fifty-three percent of students voted in favor of the Timberwolves, finally marking the end of the previous mascot.
Because the Teton School District board had approved a motion in September of 2019 that the financial burden of changing the mascot should not fall on taxpayers, money was needed for the update. The Education Foundation of Teton Valley raised almost $39,000 to aid in funding the first phase of the transition. Teton High School and the Driggs community will usher in the new mascot with a celebratory event to be hosted during homecoming week 2020.
The issue of Native American mascots has touched communities around the country, and, indeed, the entire state of Idaho. Boise is no exception. In 2019, Boise High School announced it would change its mascot from "the Braves" to "the Brave."