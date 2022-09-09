...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Boise Pride Fest has seen a few sponsors pull out of this year's Pride but a majority have shown continued support.
BOISE — Although Boise Pride Festival has postponed the scheduled drag kids show until a later date, a few sponsors are continuing to pull out — while many others are issuing statements of continued support.
In a press release sent out on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8, the festival pulled the Drag Kids event.
"Although this decision was extremely hard to make, it is our number one priority to provide these kids with a positive and safe environment to share their art," said Riley Burrows, co-producer and host of Drag Kids. "All of these youth are extremely hard-working, talented, and amazing individuals who deserve to be showcased but also deserve to do so in a safe space, so we will be making it our top priority to bring these kids the safe and incredible show that they deserve," at a later date.
Following the schedule change, some companies, community and legislative members voiced their support of the festival, while others issued statements saying they were withdrawing sponsorship.
The Idaho 97 Project issued a statement around 5 p.m. on Thursday voicing continued support for the festival and said that Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and the Idaho Republican Party are attacking LGBTQ+ kids.
"By spreading lies about the Pride event and threatening businesses, Moon and her cronies are stomping on Idahoans’ freedom of expression, treading on the rights of our LGBT friends and neighbors, and, frankly, fighting a losing battle: Companies like yours, big and small, across this great nation, have embraced the LGBT community for years – this is not controversial," stated the release. "Your support for Pride is an excellent community decision and an excellent business decision, and The Idaho 97 and our thousands of members across the state have your back."
Mayor Lauren McLean also issued a statement Thursday evening on Twitter saying the "inflammatory rhetoric of the past days has put a spotlight on the critical need for us to have a conversation about standing together," and that she hoped to see people at the festival.
By TRACY BRINGHURST and BETSY Z. RUSSELL
news@idahopress.com
"I appreciate the actions the Boise Pride Festival is taking to protect all who join in their celebration this weekend," wrote McLean. "I applaud their focus on providing a positive, inclusive, community-based event where our LGBTQIA+ friends, neighbors, and family can come together."
Members of Boise City Council Holli Woodings and Lisa Sanchez also issued statements via Twitter showing support. Woodings said she supported Boise Pride and "their actions to keep youth safe during this year’s festivities, which is the most important thing."
Sanchez asked people to join her in continuing to support Boise Pride.
The Boise Pride Festival has different levels of sponsor support that are color coded by amount.
The JR Simplot Company, a green level sponsor of the festival, issued a press release on Thursday evening that said the company would continue to show support and that, as a family owned operation, it would not condone any event that would take advantage of children.
"The J.R. Simplot Company is a long-time supporter of the Boise Pride Fest and other events that serve to promote and protect diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in our community," stated the release. "Simplot will continue to support our LGBTQi+ employees."
On Friday morning around 11 a.m., Blue Cross of Idaho, a yellow level sponsor, also issued a press release that said the company was looking forward to participating in the Pride festival.
"Blue Cross of Idaho is happy to sponsor Boise Pride and supports an inclusive community where all Idahoans feel welcome," the release stated. "Like all sponsors at Pride, we are not part of the creation or approval of the program for the Festival. We participate in Pride as part of our support for the LGBTQ+ community, our employees and their families."
By ANDREW BAERTLEIN, KTVB
and
CAROLYN KOUMATSOULIS
ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com
103.5 KISS FM, an orange level sponsor, hasn't issued a statement but the station did re-Tweet a comment from the program director Thursday evening that said, "Today’s as great of a day as ever to make a donation to #BoisePride Diversity Prom — an annual event that provides a safe place for LGBTQ teens and allies." It was followed by a Tweet Friday around 11 a.m. that confirmed the station's support despite pressure to withdraw.
Friday around noon, The Record Exchange Tweeted its support saying; "The Record Exchange is honored to sponsor the 2022 Boise Pride Festival. Our support of @boisepride, and the LGBTQ+ community at large, is unconditional – this weekend or any time throughout the year. Be safe, have fun, celebrate YOU."
Other companies pulled their support. The Idaho Central Credit Union, a former violet level sponsor, issued a statement on Facebook that said the company was proud of its LGBTQ+ team members but that it was pulling sponsorship. Asked about specifics involving the decision regarding the fact that Pride has had performances that included children in the past, the company replied with the same statement.
"We are disappointed in the events and conversations centered around this year’s event," read the statement. "We appreciate the programming change made by Boise Pride, but have made the decision to withdraw our involvement from the event. We have communicated this to the organizers."
Idaho CapEd Credit Union put out a statement on Facebook and Twitter Friday around 8:30 a.m. that said the company's objectives are to provide a diverse and equitable workplace for its LGBTQ+ employees. However, it was also pulling support.
"When we committed to our sponsorship of this year’s Boise Pride Festival, we were unaware of the events and activities involving children/minors," read the statement. "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to withdraw our sponsorship of this year’s Boise Pride Festival and have communicated this to the event organizers."
Boise Pride Fest has also been the target of multiple threats of protest and violence on Facebook and Twitter from individuals and organizations like the Idaho Liberty Dogs who have created events to protest Pride events. Boise Pride has beefed up security ahead of the event.
Moon had not responded to questions at the time of publication.