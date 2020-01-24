The 24th United States census is nearing. While it will answer questions about how much the Treasure Valley has actually grown in the past decade, it will also bring some jobs to the Boise area—albeit temporarily.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Ada County needs around 600 more applicants to collect data.
“Those are for people who go knock on doors for people who haven’t responded,” said Misty Slater, media specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau.
All of the employment is temporary, lasting roughly eight weeks, Slater said. According to the Census Bureau website, mailers will go out in early March, and employees will begin following up with people who haven’t responded in late March.
Jobs in Ada County will pay between $17.50 and $18, and pay $18 in Canyon County. In Gem, Payette, Owyhee, Elmore and Boise counties, employees are paid $16 hourly.
To be eligible for employment with the Census, applicants must be 18 years or older, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid email address. Applicants will also undergo a criminal background check.
Census jobs can be found on the Census Bureau website.