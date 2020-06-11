A number of civil rights organizations, sports groups and individual athletes sent letters on June 10 requesting that the NCAA move the 2021 men’s basketball championship out of Idaho.
The request is in response to the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, a transphobic law passed in the 2020 legislature that is now the object of an ACLU lawsuit. The new law bans transgender and intersex women and girls from participating in public school sports whose gender identities do not correspond to their birth sex.
As reported previously by Boise Weekly, lawmakers supporting the bill say that transgender women have a “heightened ability to build strength even after they transition,” which makes playing against other girls unfair.
Opponents of the bill have said the medical testing required when an athlete’s gender is called into question would cause “humiliation.” Many have said the law is an example of discrimination and is harmful to transgender athletes physical and mental health.
The NCAA recently spoke out against the legislation, but now, many say it is time for the organization to act.
“Transgender athletes deserve the same dignity and respect entitled to all NCAA athletes. Because of HB 500, that simply isn’t possible in Idaho,” trans rights activist Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen wrote in an ACLU press release. “We applaud the NCAA for speaking out against HB 500 and now encourage them to back up their words with action.”
Heng-Lehtinen is the deputy executive director for policy and action with the National Center for Transgender Equality.
The letter, sent by student athletes, has over 400 signatures, including two enrolled at Boise State University. The letter sent by professional athletes has over 45 signatures and includes Megan Rapinoe of the US Women’s National Soccer Team.
“We are a better and stronger global athletic community when we expand access, not when we withhold it. With this letter, we ask the NCAA to stand with their commitment to inclusivity and move all championship events out of Idaho,” the student athlete letter said.