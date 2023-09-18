Boise's climate rally was put on by members of the Idaho Climate Justice League, a group of local students, affiliated with the Sierra Club, who advocate for stronger environmental regulations and climate justice awareness.
Over two dozen local high schoolers walked out of class at noon on Friday, Sept. 15 to meet up at the Idaho State Capitol Building and rally against climate change.
Kate Jacobson
Throughout the walk from the Capitol building to Idaho Power, the students chanted "No more coal, no more oil, keep our carbon in the soil," among several other rhythmic demands.
Kate Jacobson
Boise's climate rally was put on by members of the Idaho Climate Justice League, a group of local students, affiliated with the Sierra Club, who advocate for stronger environmental regulations and climate justice awareness.
Over two dozen local high schoolers walked out of class at noon on Friday, Sept. 15 to meet up at the Idaho State Capitol and rally against climate change — more specifically, the students were protesting Idaho Power.
The rally was part of a "global day of action to 'End the Era of Fossil Fuels,'" organized by Fridays for Future, a youth-led global climate strike movement, according to a press release. Boise's rally was put on by members of the Idaho Climate Justice League (ICJL), a group of local students affiliated with the Sierra Club who advocate for stronger environmental regulations and climate justice awareness.
Several student speakers addressed the crowd at the event to criticize Idaho Power for attempting to limit local solar power. Earlier this year, Idaho Power made several recommendations to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission which would lower the amount of credit customers receive for installing solar panels.
"Idaho power has been trying to weaken rooftop solar programs because it doesn't have as much profit when people make their own energy," student speaker Miranda Morale said. "Idaho Power wants to own and control everything when it comes to making electricity. But we all know that rooftop solar is an effective and beautiful way for people and communities everywhere to take back their power."
After hearing from the speakers, the attendees held up various signs and marched toward the Idaho Power headquarters. Throughout the roughly 10 minute walk, the students chanted "No more coal, no more oil, keep our carbon in the soil," among several other rhythmic demands.
Once reaching Idaho Power's headquarters, students read from an open letter that the Idaho Climate Justice League published on Aug. 6 — the letter is addressed to Lisa Grow, the CEO of Idaho Power and calls the corporation out for "lining their own pockets and leaving communities to burn in the sun."
"This is my message for Idaho power," Ruby Bollinger, a senior at Boise High, said to the crowd. "Do you think our children and future generations will be able to enjoy the same planet that we do today? Will the weather be too extreme for our children to gather outside? We need change and we need you to act now."