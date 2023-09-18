Support Local Journalism


Over two dozen local high schoolers walked out of class at noon on Friday, Sept. 15 to meet up at the Idaho State Capitol and rally against climate change — more specifically, the students were protesting Idaho Power. 

The rally was part of a "global day of action to 'End the Era of Fossil Fuels,'" organized by Fridays for Future, a youth-led global climate strike movement, according to a press release. Boise's rally was put on by members of the Idaho Climate Justice League (ICJL), a group of local students affiliated with the Sierra Club who advocate for stronger environmental regulations and climate justice awareness.


