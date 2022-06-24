BOISE — The U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade today. The verdict eliminates a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, something that has been in place for over 50 years. The decision came about after a 6-3 ruling.
Although it's still legal in here now, Idaho will be one of the states that bans abortions following the ruling. Gov. Brad Little issued a press release that listed a timeline. "Idaho has been at the forefront of enacting new laws to protect preborn babies. The pro-life bill I signed into law in 2020 will go into effect later this summer."
The abortion ban in Idaho will go into effect 30 days from today.
Protests are already planned in Boise following the bombshell decision with more likely on the way.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Boise DSA, the Red Republicans of the DSA and Southwest Idaho IWW are holding a protest at Boise City Hall today, Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. In a message to Boise Weekly the group said:
"It's time to fight back!! For weeks the people have waited, and now the unelected right-wing Supreme Court has ruled against the people and overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is a human right! The only thing that can secure abortion rights is a mass movement, right now! We need to take to the streets and stay in the streets to defend abortion rights and demand it be legalized federally once and for all!"
According to a press release, Idaho Abortion Rights in partnership with other organizers, activists, concerned residents and community leaders are, "holding space for fellow Idahoans who disagree with the court's decision and are concerned for the future of reproductive rights in Idaho."
The group pointed to efforts being made to aid Idaho women to safely travel to neighboring states that will still offer abortions and that Planned Parenthood is also planning to open a clinic in nearby Ontario.
There's a rapid-response protest planned for Saturday, June 25 at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park, located at 1100 W. Bannock St., at 6:30 p.m.
“This isn’t the 70s,” said Noelle Ihli in the press release. “The vast majority of Americans support abortion access. Today’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was handed down by a Supreme Court packed with anti-choice extremist politics. Idahoans still have legal options. We won’t stop fighting. We won’t go back.”