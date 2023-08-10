Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dave Fisher spent 26 years working as an engineer in Idaho. He had a house, two children and two dogs, and considered himself a “very happy, successful person” — but that all changed in 2013 when he was charged with three counts of witness intimidation.

Fisher’s storyFisher served a total of seven years at the Idaho State Correctional Center (ISCC) — his biggest takeaway from those years in prison? The system doesn’t work.


Recommended for you

Load comments