October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Faces of Hope Victim Center, located at 417 S. Sixth St. in downtown Boise is looking to raise awareness about domestic violence and raise some money for clients. The center uses every dollar donated for people that come through the door, and this year the organization has seen a 27% increase in the need for the services it offers.
"It's really interesting," said Executive Director Paige Dinger, "people have asked me why the need has grown so much and there are a lot of factors. It could be the pandemic, but I think people are realizing who we are and what we do."
Faces of Hope offers what Dinger calls wraparound services. That means that the center doesn't just offer crisis help for people who are experiencing an abuse situation, it also gives mental, legal, emotional and physical help to anyone who needs it — man or woman, completely free of charge. It even has emergency services for gas, taxis, groceries or hotels.
That's why, every autumn, the center holds its "Light of Hope" in-person and virtual three-day fundraising event. This year the goal is to raise $100,000 or more for victim services. This year the in-person event was Sept. 22 and the virtual event is from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29. Dinger said that every dollar counts, people can be one-time or monthly donors, and they can donate by going to Faces of Hope's social media or website pages.
The director said that there are not even 12 other organizations like it in the nation and that Faces of Hope is also opening a new client center in Meridian next year. So far this year, the organization has helped 361 victims with legal support, given personal items and clothing to 178 people, helped 248 people to have a safe night through emergency housing and provided 1,881 counseling sessions. Further, the center has seen almost 1,000 people come for help and Dinger said she expects it to rise to 1,500 or more before the year's end.
The center does see increases during certain holidays like the Fourth of July and Christmas Eve.
"There was one woman in here on Christmas Eve a few years ago," said Dinger, "and she said 'I have no control over whether I will get beat or not, but I could tell he was getting riled up, but I do have control over the instigation.' So she readied herself and took the abuse in order to have some control and to help her kids have a good Christmas."
Dinger said that they hear this kind of story all the time and when abuse like that is happening, it's very typical for a victim to feel like the only control they have is over when the abuse will happen, not if it will happen.
The center experienced a 28% increase for service requests between 2020 and 2021 and, since August, has exceeded the total number of services provided for the previous year. And that's why, Dinger said, it's so important to be able to offer this to victims — because it's so needed.
"For the virtual fundraiser, we are really celebrating the victories of people that have been brave enough to come through the door," said Dinger. "We'll be sharing stories and statistics. Lot's of people don't know that 1 in 4 men and 1 in 3 women will experience abuse in their lifetime, be it elder, child or domestic violence. If it's not touching you personally, it could be a neighbor, co-worker or anyone in your immediate community."
Dinger stressed how hard it can be for people to ask for help in these types of abusive situations and that, on average, it takes a victim eight times to truly escape their abuser. That's because abusers take power and control away from the victim. She said that's why wraparound services are so important, to help people take the steps to get out of abusive situations.
"Just believe people if they come to you and be an ambassador," said Dinger. "Sometimes all you have to do is listen because it can take time to leave these situations and relationships don't always end up in a white-picket-fence scenario. Suicidal ideation is up and there's a lot going on in the world right now. Everybody can be a supporter and we all can have a role in helping."