October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Faces of Hope Victim Center, located at 417 S. Sixth St. in downtown Boise is looking to raise awareness about domestic violence and raise some money for clients. The center uses every dollar donated for people that come through the door, and this year the organization has seen a 27% increase in the need for the services it offers.

"It's really interesting," said Executive Director Paige Dinger, "people have asked me why the need has grown so much and there are a lot of factors. It could be the pandemic, but I think people are realizing who we are and what we do."

