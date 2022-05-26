So far this year, the United States has already had 214 mass shootings and a total of 17,330 people who have died from gun violence, according to the gun violence archive. It's a problem uniquely prevalent in America, and in the past two weeks there have been mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, California and now Uvalde, Texas, where 19 kids and two teachers were killed. The 18-year-old perpetrator, Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement following the slaughter.
Almost 10 years ago a similar tragedy happened in Sandy Hook in 2012, where 26 people were killed, 20 of them children 6 and 7 years old. Mass shooting tragedies have happened in Las Vegas, Orlando, California, Denver, Parkland, multiple places of worship across the nation and many more cities and towns.
Just this year, 27 school shootings have happened. Each of these has rekindled debate about gun control and accessibility. Yet, little legislation has been put forth, and few to no laws have been passed that would make it more difficult to purchase a firearm.
In Idaho, lawmakers and community members are responding to these recent shootings, and many Democratic legislators are hopeful this may spark some change. Even local students at Boise High School spent their last day of school on Wednesday to let their voices be heard.
One of the organizers, senior Shiva Rajbhandari, said he and other students are tired of lawmakers' lack of action. Instead of studying for finals, they organized an open protest to gun violence and a remembrance to the victims.
"What happened in Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Parkland, El Paso, that could have been any of us," he said. "Our peers are being gunned down and our elected leaders only respond with thoughts and prayers. My message to Rep. Simpson, Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Gov. Little is: this blood is on your hands. Your silence is violence. Amanda Gormon said something that really resonated with me. She said it takes a monster to kill a kid, but to watch kids be slaughtered by monsters day after day and do nothing, that is insanity... How many more kids have to be sacrificed on this altar to the NRA before our Republican leaders have had enough?"
Many Republican leaders in the state receive funding from the NRA. According to Move On, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch combined have gotten $78,839 and Mike Simpson $385,731.
Congressman Mike Simpson issued a press release in response to the tragedy, although there was no mention of gun control in it.
“The massacre in Texas has once again rocked our nation to its core. This is not an acceptable status quo and we must do better for our children,” Simpson said in the statement. “Kathy and I are praying for our country and especially for the families who are living the unimaginable. Hate and division are too present in our country, and elected leaders must set an example by coming together to find meaningful solutions that addresses the clear mental health crisis in this country.”
Gov. Brad Little — who was recently endorsed by the NRA in the Republican primary, and has signed into law gun-rights bills, including making it easier for nonresidents to carry guns in the state — Tweeted a response. Similarly there was no mention of gun control but rather an offering of condolences and prayers.
"Our country is grieving the victims of today's horrific school shooting in Texas," Little wrote. "As a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking. The families and all those affected will be strengthened by our prayers as they cope with this awful tragedy."
In Idaho, gun laws are loose, no state permit is required for the purchase or possession of any rifle, shotgun, or handgun and there's no waiting period to purchase one. There are also no state laws regulating assault weapons.
Local Democrats have also weighed in on the issue. Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said it's been decades of an unending problem.
"People are being terrorized out of public spaces and we've been stymied by the GOP on everything we've tried to do," Rubel said in an interview. "So many solutions are compatible with Second Amendment rights, and Idaho is a ticking time-bomb. We aren't talking about taking guns, we want gun control."
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said we are living in a state where leaders are afraid to have discussions. In a press release she wrote, "... we need to deal with how easy it is to access deadly weapons and how to reduce, limit, or eliminate access to deadly weapons to people prone to violence. AND we need to deal with root causes of violence (power and control that is linked with patriarchal systems) and work on changing the culture of violence that tolerates dehumanization and rewards violence in media, politics, etc."
In an interview, she added that there can be respect for the Second Amendment while wanting laws to advance public safety.
"I was on a Zoom call and the feed about the shooting went across my screen," Wintrow said, "and I gasped out loud. I cannot imagine being a parent and having to hope my kid comes home. We owe it to everyone to put our arms down and find a solution. It's hard to make me speechless and this has rendered me speechless."
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, said that she hopes that this tragedy can be a motivator to have better gun laws here in Idaho.
"According to a report by Everytown, Idaho has the second weakest gun control laws in the nation," Rabe said. "Kids are innocent and our future and it's so sad to see the constant victims of our failed policies and I hope we can use this to spark change."
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said in an emailed a statement to the Boise Weekly, "Idaho is not immune to school shootings as shown by last year’s shooting at a Rigby middle school which injured three people. Every nation and community has a fundamental duty to preserve the physical security of its citizens, most importantly its children. Those that don’t will eventually fall into anarchy and chaos. Mass shootings, randomized violence and the outright encouragement and glorification of violence have become so common-place that we fully expect that there will be more, many more, of these events."
Additionally, Burgoyne outlined what he believes needs to happen for preventing further tragedies, including: plugging loopholes in background checks, more security standards in schools, more funding for public safety, more funding for mental and behavioral health systems and barring criminals from owning and possessing guns.
Mayor Lauren McLean also issued a statement:
"The vast majority of Boiseans and Americans want reform that would encourage responsible gun ownership and keep weapons of war out of the hands of people who would walk into an elementary school and murder almost two dozen children."
At the time of this publication, neither Sen. Crapo nor Sen. Risch had responded with statements.