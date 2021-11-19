Wood chopping is one of the sports featured on Jaialdi’s Sports Night. The festival, normally held every five years in Boise, was postponed twice due to COVID-19. It rescheduled for 2022 but has announced it is cancelling for that date; it will return in 2025.
BOISE — Jaialdi, a worldwide Basque festival that was to be held in Boise in July 2022, has been canceled, according to a press release issued by the festival. The event was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 and was postponed twice due to coronavirus concerns. Jaialdi, which is traditionally celebrated every five years, will instead return in 2025, the release said.
“Jaialdi is one of the biggest events in the state,” said Jaialdi board member Amy Wray. “This celebration typically attracts everyone from small children to elderly grandparents, as well as a large contingent of visitors from overseas. We couldn’t find a path forward that would keep all of our attendees safe without severely curtailing access to the event or limiting its scope.”
Organizers are still finalizing refund details for Jaialdi events at Expo Idaho (all other refunds were processed previously). Attendees who secured hotel rooms and flights should contact their hotels or airlines directly to change their plans. More information will be shared on jaialdi.com and Jaialdi’s Facebook and Instagram profiles in the coming days.
“We want to make it very clear that Jaialdi has not been canceled forever,” Wray said. “We will return to our normal schedule in 2025, and we’re looking forward to finally celebrating with friends, family, and enthusiasts from around the world.”
Jaialdi began in 1987 and started its every-five-years schedule in 1990. Prior to the pandemic, the festival had not been postponed or canceled for any reason.
For more information about Jaialdi 2025, please visit the website.
