BOISE — With Idaho State Police troopers on-site, volunteers from Interfaith Sanctuary and a hazardous materials cleanup crew removed remaining tents and garbage from the unhoused community demonstration that has been taking place on the Capitol Mall lawn since January.
The grounds were temporarily closed for maintenance on Monday morning. ISP troopers visited the site Sunday to inform anyone on the grounds that seasonal maintenance was set to begin and provided information on services available for those in need of housing assistance, according to an ISP news release.
There were also notices posted at various locations near the site and handed out to its occupants, said Keith Reynolds, director of the Idaho Department of Administration.
A number of unhoused people and advocates have been occupying the site since January, resulting in protests, multiple rounds of police intervention, and a lawsuit filed by the state in an attempt to end the encampment. ISP troopers have issued 71 citations and made 14 arrests since the encampment began, according to the news release.
Two weeks ago, a number of tents were removed. About six tents remained at the encampment following that incident, according to a previous report from Boise Weekly and the Idaho Press.
No one was onsite manning the tents or claiming ownership of any of the several tents still standing when ISP troopers arrived early Monday morning, the release said.
Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, a homeless shelter in Boise, told the Idaho Press her team and members of Boise Faith Group took unclaimed items from the site to “preserve what they weren’t able to take themselves.”
“When you’re homeless and set up a tent and kind people come and they bring you stuff, when you’re asked to leave you don’t have any way to move that stuff,” Peterson-Stigers said. “When you’re living in tents at a property where you’re not allowed to have a dumpster, there’s no way to properly get rid of trash.”
The volunteers collected tents, sleeping bags, tables, a cooler, a tarp, and other items, Peterson-Stigers said. She encouraged anyone who wants to reclaim their items to contact Interfaith Sanctuary by calling 208-343-2630.
Monday’s scheduled maintenance, which includes activating a moisture sensor-operated sprinkler system, will keep the site closed through Wednesday, Reynolds said. The system does not run on a timer; it’s activated when ground moisture is low. Reynolds and Peterson-Stigers are unsure if people will return to the location once it reopens.
Reynolds said that it may be “pretty difficult to have a permanent display there when the sprinklers are unpredictable,” adding that when he conversed with cleanup volunteers on Monday morning, “they didn’t believe that they will return.”