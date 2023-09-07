The 442nd Regimental Combat Team — a segregated Japanese American unit and the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in U.S. military history. Berthiaume’s uncles served in this unit during WWII.
Barbara Yoshida Berthiaume’s presentations are free to attend and will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Boise High School Auditorium and at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Kuna High School Performing Arts Auditorium.
Barbara Yoshida Berthiaume at the site dedicated to her uncle, Yohei, who was the first Japanese American killed in the Battle of Bruyeres, France.
Courtesy Janet Benoit
The 442nd Regimental Combat Team — a segregated Japanese American unit and the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in U.S. military history. Berthiaume’s uncles served in this unit during WWII.
Courtesy Janet Benoit
Barbara Yoshida Berthiaume’s presentations are free to attend and will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Boise High School Auditorium and at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Kuna High School Performing Arts Auditorium.
Despite living in Idaho my entire life, it wasn’t until I was 17 and took a trip to the Boise Art Museum that I learned about the former existence of Idaho’s “Minidoka Relocation Center,” a Japanese internment camp that imprisoned over 10,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. And I am not alone in this experience — the Minidoka internment camp, located just 20 miles from Twin Falls, is an often overlooked part of Idaho’s history.
Anyone like me, who feels painfully unaware of some of Idaho’s darker history, has the perfect opportunity to learn more from a true expert. On Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13, Barbara Yoshida Berthiaume, a third generation Japanese American, will be in Boise to speak about her family’s experience at Minidoka and the lingering impact of those camps 80 years later.
“For decades after WWII the American citizens of Japanese ancestry who lived through this life-altering injustice never spoke of their experience — nor did our government, our military or ordinary citizens,” said Janet Benoit, a lifelong friend of the Yoshida family. “This is a prime opportunity for people to have a very personal look into what took place between 1942 and 1945 and ask tough questions about civil liberties versus national security.”
Berthiaume’s parents, Tad and Michi Yoshida, did not speak of their traumatic experience nor did they talk about her uncles who volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, an all-volunteer, segregated Japanese American military unit that fought in WWII in Italy and France. In fact, it wasn’t until her senior year at Kuna High School that Berthiaume learned anything of her family’s past, according to a press release.
Berthiaume currently lives in Washington, but she grew up on a farm just outside of Kuna, which is where her parents moved right after their release from Minidoka. Berthiaume’s older sister, who was just over a year old at the time, was also taken to the internment camp. The Yoshida family were incarcerated there for several years, from 1942 to 1945.
Having spent years of her adulthood researching and speaking around the world about Japanese internment camps, Berthiaume has since become an expert on the subject. Her presentation aims to explain “how racial discrimination and the threat to national security led to the incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent.”
“Our history needs to include all of our American experiences,” Benoit said. “Even those that were wrong, embarrassing and incomprehensible.”
Berthiaume’s presentations are free for the public to attend and will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Boise High School Auditorium and at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Kuna High School Performing Arts Auditorium.