Despite living in Idaho my entire life, it wasn’t until I was 17 and took a trip to the Boise Art Museum that I learned about the former existence of Idaho’s “Minidoka Relocation Center,” a Japanese internment camp that imprisoned over 10,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. And I am not alone in this experience — the Minidoka internment camp, located just 20 miles from Twin Falls, is an often overlooked part of Idaho’s history.

Anyone like me, who feels painfully unaware of some of Idaho’s darker history, has the perfect opportunity to learn more from a true expert. On Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13, Barbara Yoshida Berthiaume, a third generation Japanese American, will be in Boise to speak about her family’s experience at Minidoka and the lingering impact of those camps 80 years later.


