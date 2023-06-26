Support Local Journalism


At 10 a.m. on June 24, various Idaho organizations held a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol to mark one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The press conference was intended to highlight the harms to reproductive health that have occurred in Idaho, a state that had trigger abortion bans ready, since the ruling. 

Over 100 Idahoans came out to the press conference to hear from a number of speakers, including Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, Dr. Emily Corrigan, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Alphonsus, and Kimra Luna, founder of Idaho Abortion Rights mutual aid collective. 


