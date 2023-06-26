At 10 a.m. on June 24, various Idaho organizations held a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol to mark one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The press conference was intended to highlight the harms to reproductive health that have occurred in Idaho, a state that had trigger abortion bans ready, since the ruling.
Over 100 Idahoans came out to the press conference to hear from a number of speakers, including Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, Dr. Emily Corrigan, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Alphonsus, and Kimra Luna, founder of Idaho Abortion Rights mutual aid collective.
"I have never been more clear than I am today about what has to be done and who we are while we do it," Sen. Wintrow said. "The linchpin to women's equality is the freedom to control when to have a child."
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Idaho has enacted several different laws to limit access to reproductive healthcare — Idaho banned nearly all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person; in addition, the legislature criminalized the act of helping a minor seek an abortion elsewhere.
When it was her turn to speak, Corrigan took several moments to bring attention to the number of physicians leaving Idaho: in the past year, of the nine maternal fetal medicine specialists in the state, Idaho has lost four of them; north Idaho has just six out of 10 of their OBGYNs left, Corrigan said.
"The thought of dealing with the fallout of the criminalization of standard reproductive medical care on the heels of the pandemic and widespread health care provider burnout was almost too much for me," Corrigan said. "When the rest of the world is moving forward with reproductive health care rights, Idaho is moving backward every day."
In an effort to combat Idaho's legislation, Idaho Abortion Rights has distributed over 12,000 emergency contraceptives and helped over 600 Idahoans have at-home abortions, according to Luna.
"I believe that bodily autonomy means that people need to know every option that is available to them," Luna said. "There are some people that do not want me to speak about self-managed abortions, but I don't care. The reality is that Idahoans are getting access to abortion pills (Mifepristone) online and many are managing their abortion safely at home."
Luna, who said they were not pregnant but wanted to show that the at-home abortion pills are safe, took one in front of the crowd, as several cheered.
The press conference was followed by a community picnic held at Cecil D. Andrus park. Planned Parenthood also hosted a small event afterwards and volunteers helped put together free abortion aftercare kits to be distributed across Idaho.
"Our community has joined forces to ensure that pregnancy prevention is available to as many people as possible and our distribution network is growing," Luna said. "We know we can do this, but we can't do this without everyone coming together."