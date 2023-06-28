Anti-abortion rally June 2022

Police officers, anti-abortion rights activists and counter-protesters gather on the Capitol steps Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Boise. A protester who was arrested during the rally has sued multiple Idaho State Police officers.

 KTVB Photo

A Boise woman has filed a lawsuit against several Idaho State Police officers after she was arrested at a protest last year for allegedly shoving Idaho State Police Sgt. Michael Kish. The sergeant testified at trial that he didn’t remember her shoving him, and the judge acquitted her.

The woman, Avalon Hardy, alleged that she was subject to wrongful arrest and imprisonment, excessive force, malicious prosecution, fabrication and suppression of evidence and that her rights to free speech, assembly and association were violated.


Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

