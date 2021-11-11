Family Second Saturday is a fun and education family event that give visitors a hands-on approach to learning.
On the second Saturday of each month, a new topic is chosen as the theme — previous topics have included patterns and prints, the history of mining in Idaho, boat building and more. For the month of November, Idaho State Museum is looking at the importance of storytelling in Native American culture.
The event will feature all five federally recognized tribes located in the state of Idaho — Shoshone-Bannock, the Shoshone-Paiute, the Coeur d’Alene, the Kootenai and the Nez Perce.
Going forward, the Family Second Saturday in November annually will focus on Native American Heritage, said Emily Chivers, the curator for education for Idaho State Museum.
At the event, children will be able to sketch out their interpretation of the stories told, Chivers said.
To make this happen, the museum worked with members of each of the tribes and with the Indian Education department at the Idaho State Department of Education to accurately tell these stories and educate the public.
“We want to tell Idaho stories accurately,” Chivers said. “We want to focus on these tribal narratives not just this month but every month.”
Family Second Saturday: Native American Heritage Month
Noon — 3 p.m., Nov. 13
A recurring on-site program at the Idaho State Museum that is included with general admission. November’s program will cover the importance of oral traditions, storytelling, and creating community through crafts and interactive activities. Pre-registration is not required for this event.
More events honoring Native American Heritage Month at the museum
•At Idaho State Museum: “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World Documentary Screening,” 6 — 8 p.m., Nov. 18
•“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” is a documentary film that tells the story of Indigenous influence on American music. The film tells the story of Indigenous influence on American music and features Mildred Bailey, Coeur d’Alene tribal member and influential jazz musician, who is also featured in the Trailblazing Women of Idaho exhibition at the museum. $8 and includes access to museum exhibits, a cash-only bar, and concessions for purchase. Doors open at 5 pm.
•Tribal Lesson Plan Contest, now through April 18
•The Idaho State Museum has partnered with the Office of Indian Education to host a Tribal Lesson Plan Contest. The contest is open to all public and private educators statewide and focuses on the five federally recognized tribes of Idaho. Winners will be recognized at an evening reception during the Indian Education Summit in June 2022. For more information and contest details, visit history.idaho.gov/educational-resources.