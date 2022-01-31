In this photo from 2019: a rally at the Capitol opposes abortion bans.
Dozens of people rallied at the Idaho Statehouse Tuesday to oppose new laws largely banning abortion in Alabama, Georgia and Missouri. Speakers at the rally included leaders from Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Idaho, and Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Tuesday’s rally was part of a national #StopTheBans day of action.
A bill that seemed modeled after the Texas abortion-banning measure, did not advance in the Idaho Legislature Monday — it failed to advance on a 4-4 vote.
Planned Parenthood lauded the unsuccessful advancement with caution and an urgent plea to remain vigilant.
Planned Parenthood of Idaho In a statement from Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, she said:
“Today’s failure to advance a Texas-style 'vigilante' abortion ban is proof that extreme abortion bans are unpopular and unwanted in Idaho. While we are relieved that the Senate State Affairs Committee did not advance this cruel bill that would have run contrary to the rule of law in this state, we know this fight is not over. Extremists will stop at nothing to eliminate abortion and make an end-run around Roe v. Wade, which remains the law of the land. Banning abortion and infringing upon an individual’s freedom to make their own health care decisions only makes a bad public health situation worse, and puts pregnant people’s lives in jeopardy. We remain on high alert for more attempts to severely restrict — and ultimately end — access to abortion and urge the Idaho Legislature to focus on real public health issues, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging the state for nearly two years.”