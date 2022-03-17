On Wednesday, Idaho Senate leaders halted the anti trans youth bill, HB675.
The following statement includes a group of responses sent in a press release on Thursday, March 17 from local organizers recognizing "the harm HB675 caused," while expressing hope that youth and families "feel relief."
— editor's note
BOISE — A coalition of local organizations share in a moment of joy following a strong statement by Senate Leadership effectively killing HB675.
Controversial HB675 would have criminalized medical doctors for prescribing gender affirming healthcare to transgender and nonbinary youth. It also interfered with parents' right to make healthcare decisions in the best interest of their children. Violating HB675 could have been a felony that carried up to a life sentence in prison.
“While we reject the harmful premise of senate leadership’s reasoning for stopping HB675, we are elated and hopeful that our transgender, intersex and gender expansive youth and their families are breathing a sigh of relief,” shared Chelsea Gaona Lincoln, executive director for Add the Words, Idaho. “This isn’t the first and likely not the last time members of the LGBTQ+ community in Idaho will have to defend their humanity and right to exist — but today is a good day regardless.”
Staff attorney from Legal Voice, Catherine West also commented. “We know the harm caused by this horrendous bill has already taken its toll on our community members," said West. "We are beyond grateful to the transgender youth and their families that shared their stories with bravery, and the mental health and medical providers that dedicated time to combat this bill, along with local and national collaborating organizations that have been working tirelessly to see HB675 defeated.”
Another voice speaking out was Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “Thank you to everyone who took action, shared their stories, and made sure legislators understood the cruel and monumental harm that HB675 would have done to youth across our state,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “This is why we mobilize, act, and never stop fighting — because together we can make an impact and save the lives of youth across Idaho.”
Jen Moore LPC, NCC local therapist added a sentiment of relief. “I’m relieved that the community collectively showed up to protect and send a powerful message of the value that transgender, non binary and gender expansive youth hold," said Moor. "The Idaho legislature makes my job a lot harder than it needs to be by relentlessly targeting these amazing kids and their families. In the tomorrows yet to come, my hope is that we as mental health providers can get to focus on helping kids be kids, rather than responding to and enduring harmful bills like HB675.”
From Kelly Miller, Executive Director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence: “Denying access to healthcare based on gender is violence. This legislation aligned itself with all forms of gender violence including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Queer and trans youth already experience all forms of violence at higher rates and deserve our support and every opportunity to thrive. Such legislation should have never been proposed.”
And, from Brian Brown-King, director of engagement, interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth: "This is a victory for basic human rights for transgender and intersex youth. It is shameful to try to criminalize care sought and needed by trans youth on one hand, while at the same time creating a safe-harbor for unnecessary, "normalizing" surgeries on infants and young children with intersex traits. It's troubling and telling that Idaho Senate leaders apparently thought this bill didn't go far enough in permitting surgeries on children too young to object. We will continue fighting to protect bodily autonomy and access to necessary care for all our communities."