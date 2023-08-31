Former U.S. Representative and Senator, Larry Craig, attended the Committee on Federalism's meeting to present on Payment In Lieu of Taxes. Pictured above, a screenshot taken from the livestream of the meeting.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Idaho Legislature's Committee on Federalism met at the Idaho State Capitol.
Kate Jacobson
The Committee on Federalism is an interim committee, meaning that the committee meets when the Legislature is out of session. These committees are meant to start preparations and highlight areas of need for the upcoming legislative session.
The Committee on Federalism was established to "monitor and review federal acts, laws and regulations that may impact the jurisdiction, governance and sovereignty of the state of Idaho." The committee is comprised of 10 members — the 2023 Committee on Federalism members include co-chairs, Rep. Judy Boyle (R) and Sen. Van Burtenshaw (R), as well as Sen. Todd Lakey (R), Sen. Mark Harris (R), Sen. Cindy Carlson (R), Sen. James Just (D), Rep. Wendy Horman (R), Rep. Sage Dixon (R), Rep. Jason Monks (R) and Rep. Chris Mathias (D).
The committee's meeting on Aug. 24 covered a handful of topics, but the majority of the meeting was spent discussing drug trafficking in Idaho and at the U.S.-Mexico border. The meeting started with a "National Expert Border Panel," with speakers Joe Edlow from the Heritage Foundation, Chris Russo with Texans for Strong Borders and author/researcher Michael Yon. Edlow advocated that the committee look into "taking licenses away from businesses who are employing or harboring illegal immigrants."
Next on the agenda was the "Idaho Law Enforcement Panel," which included discussions from Idaho State Police Deputy Director, Sheldon Kelley, Canyon County Sheriff, Kieran Donahue and Caldwell Chief of Police, Rex Ingram. Donahue spent several minutes discussing how drug cartels are familiar with Idaho's drug policies and know how to circumvent them, mentioning that cartels are meeting in Ontario, Oregon to supply drugs into Idaho.
All three law enforcement officers proposed a handful of ways to limit illicit drugs in the state. One topic that was repeatedly mentioned was the Fourth Amendment, regarding "unreasonable search and seizure" — Kelley and Donahue both said that police need a waiver of the Fourth Amendment for anyone on active parole/probation. "Getting out of prison is a privilege, not a right," Donahue said. "If I want to search someone that I know is on probation, I should be allowed to do that."
Former U.S. Representative and Senator, Larry Craig, also attended the meeting to present on Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILT. PILT is a federal program created to provide payments to local governments to offset the loss of property taxes for any federal land in the area that cannot be subject to taxation.
"I've always been an advocate of states grabbing hold of their constitutional responsibilities and running with them," Craig said. "We've all become quiet in areas where we should not be quiet and PILT is one of them."
One of the last speakers at the meeting was Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who updated the committee on Idaho's involvement in pending litigation and lawsuits. Labrador said that since taking office, he has participated in over 100 multi-state lawsuits — comparatively, he said that Idaho's previous attorney generals only participated in 33 total lawsuits from 2003 to 2022.
"The principle of federalism that this committee wishes to protect is at the heart of the greatness of our nation," Labrador said. "The greatest battles for the soul of our nation are happening right now in the federal courts and I will continue to fight to protect the rights of our great state to be free of undue influence and interference from the federal government."