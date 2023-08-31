Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Idaho Legislature's Committee on Federalism met at the Idaho State Capitol. The Committee on Federalism is an interim committee, meaning that the committee meets when the Legislature is out of session. These committees are meant to start preparations and highlight areas of need for the upcoming legislative session. 

The Committee on Federalism was established to "monitor and review federal acts, laws and regulations that may impact the jurisdiction, governance and sovereignty of the state of Idaho." The committee is comprised of 10 members — the 2023 Committee on Federalism members include co-chairs, Rep. Judy Boyle (R) and Sen. Van Burtenshaw (R), as well as Sen. Todd Lakey (R), Sen. Mark Harris (R), Sen. Cindy Carlson (R), Sen. James Just (D), Rep. Wendy Horman (R), Rep. Sage Dixon (R), Rep. Jason Monks (R) and Rep. Chris Mathias (D).


Recommended for you

Load comments