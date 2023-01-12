BOISE—Idaho Gov. Brad Little is looking to continue his focus on education by prioritizing teacher pay in the upcoming legislative session.
“When we show teachers we support them, we’re showing families their child’s education is our priority,” Little said Monday in his annual State of the State address.
In last year’s single-day September special session, Little recommended and the Legislature passed a bill to dedicate $410 million a year in ongoing funding for education, with $330 million of that going to the public school income fund for K-12 public schools.
This year’s proposed budget “delivers” on those promises, according to the governor’s Budget Director Alex Adams. In the governor’s proposed plan, which he called “Idaho first,” Little emphasized that the first priority is education.
“We are not backing down on education,” Little said, “we are doubling down on education.”
The total general fund increase proposed is a 5% increase over last year’s budget.
Little also called for property tax relief, infrastructure improvements, improved pay for law enforcement and behavioral health investments. The governor additionally recommended preparations for a predicted economic recession.
Both Republican and Democratic leadership expressed support for the governor’s proposals following the speech.
For the complete story on the governor's State of the State address, go to the website.
More information on the governor’s proposed budget can be found at dfm.idaho.gov.