State of the State 2023

Gov. Brad Little delivers the annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE—Idaho Gov. Brad Little is looking to continue his focus on education by prioritizing teacher pay in the upcoming legislative session.

“When we show teachers we support them, we’re showing families their child’s education is our priority,” Little said Monday in his annual State of the State address.


