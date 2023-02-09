Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Last year, from March 29 through the end of December, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman delivered more "Hoff Time" from outside of Idaho than inside Idaho.

You can debate whether the first words out of Wayne Hoffman's Aug. 24, 2022, livestream were a screw-up or an outright lie. But you can't debate that what he said was false.


Recommended for you

Load comments