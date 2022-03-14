The Idaho Republican Caucus issued a statement of approval for SB 1309, a Texas-style abortion ban. “Although life begins at conception, a detectable heartbeat is a key indicator of the existence of life,” said Rep. Steven Harris (R-Meridian), pictured above speaking on a different issue. “This bill makes sure that the people of Idaho can stand up for our values and do everything in our power to prevent the wanton destruction of innocent human life.”
The Idaho State House voted 51 to 14 to pass SB 1309, an abortion ban modeled after Texas S.B. 8, following the Senate’s passage earlier this month. The bill will ban nearly all abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy and allow family members, such as the father or grandparents of the fetus, to sue any abortion providers who violate the ban.
The bill will provide at least $20,000 to anyone who sues successfully. The ban won’t just deny Idahoans their constitutional right to abortion care, but also effectively eliminate care entirely for many residents who are financially unable to travel out of state. This will disproportionately affect the state’s Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with low incomes and those in rural areas.
“Physicians and medical providers around the world live by a simple principle: ‘First, do no harm,'” said Jennifer M. Allen in a press release issued from Planned Parenthood Action Fund. She is the CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “Sadly, Idaho politicians have not taken a similar oath, and are determined to ban abortion, no matter the harm it would inflict on their constituents. SB 1309 is a travesty grounded in bad motives, questionable legality and no science at all. Governor Little must do the right thing, listen to the medical community and veto this legislation before it forces Idaho patients to leave the state for critical, time-sensitive care or remain pregnant against their will.”
The bill now goes to the governor’s desk, where he has 10 days to sign, allow the bill to become law, or veto — which the legislature would be expected to immediately override. Once the bill becomes law, the emergency clause would take effect in 30 days.
The Idaho Republican Caucus issued a statement of approval for bill. “Although life begins at conception, a detectable heartbeat is a key indicator of the existence of life,” said Rep. Steven Harris (R-Meridian). “This bill makes sure that the people of Idaho can stand up for our values and do everything in our power to prevent the wanton destruction of innocent human life.”