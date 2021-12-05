They came with purpose, resolve, commitment. And they came with lots of signs, literally spelling out their anger and resentment over the words of another.
About five hundred men, women, teens and children — plus a few well-behaved dogs — descended upon the Boise State University campus on Saturday, Dec. 4. All were decrying, in their own way, sexist and misogynistic rhetoric uttered by Boise State political science professor Scott Yenor at the National Conservativism Conference held earlier this month. Calling women "medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome," Yenor gained attention through a viral video on Tik Tok. He has since doubled down and through hastily cobbled together plans put out on social media, current and former BSU students and staff staked out their campus in protest. They were joined by others, including women in professions such as law, science and engineering, which Yenor had said in remarks that women had no business being in.
Encouraging women to be seen, Emily Walton of The Idaho 97% Project, joined by state Rep. Brooke Green put out the word to be at the Boise State B for a photo at 11:30 a.m.
The Anti-Racism Collective held a protest immediately after, inviting anyone who wanted, to speak out. More than a dozen, including several men and one junior high school student, related incidents that have made them feel unsafe and even fearful, in regards to men who see them as "less than." The overall sentiment seemed to be a concern that Yenor's statements would gain wider traction in the community and beyond.
The protest ended with two chants: "Say it loud, say it clear — Yenor is not welcome here." And: "Whose campus? Our campus. Whose? Ours."
